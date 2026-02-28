Larry Brown Sports

Diego Pavia shares how Johnny Manziel is helping him

Diego Pavia smiling
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates following the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Diego Pavia is getting help from an unlikely source as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

The former Vanderbilt quarterback admitted he has been receiving mentorship from Johnny Manziel in the lead-up to the draft. Manziel has counseled Pavia on what to expect and how to deal with the pre-draft process.

“He’s given me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process. He’s given me some good advice, for sure,” Pavia said. “He always reaches out, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good. He’s just a friend to me. He’s given me some mentorship, he’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that don’t know him.”

At first glance, Manziel would be an odd choice of mentor for anyone. If there is anyone it makes sense for, though, it would be Pavia, who has a similarly over-the-top personality. Whether it actually benefits him is another question entirely, especially in light of how Pavia has handled some of the questions that surround him at the NFL Combine.

Manziel infamously crashed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion. He could certainly offer Pavia some guidance in terms of what not to do, and use himself as a cautionary tale.

