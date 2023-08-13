Johnny Manziel sends message to his fans in response to documentary

The Johnny Manziel “Untold” documentary has been a big success for the streaming service, and apparently it has led to plenty of fan feedback for Manziel. On Friday, the former Texas A&M star sent a message to all the fans who had reached out to him after watching the program.

“Glad I could tell my story and be able to put a chapter of my life behind me. Very thankful for all of the support over the last week it truly means a lot,” Manziel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The documentary was released on Tuesday and has been a popular topic of conversation among sports fans and Netflix viewers. In the program, the former Texas A&M star quarterback admitted that he planned to commit suicide after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. Manziel also admitted that he did not study any film during his NFL career.

Manziel recognizes that he was a bust in the NFL. He is trying to move past that and is hoping that opening up in the documentary will allow him to move on.