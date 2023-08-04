Johnny Manziel admits he planned to commit suicide

Johnny Manziel admitted during an upcoming documentary that he planned to commit suicide.

Manziel is the focus of “Untold: Johnny Football,” which is a documentary set to be released on Netflix on Aug. 8. In the documentary, Manziel discussed how his life spiraled after the 2015 NFL season, which was his last year in the NFL.

Manziel said in the documentary that he was using OxyContin and cocaine daily after the 2015 season. He was cut by the Browns in March 2016, two months after facing a misdemeanor assault charge for a January 2016 incident with his then-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

The 30-year-old admitted he had planned to commit suicide after that season, in which he appeared in nine games for the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel said he had been diagnosed as bipolar, refused to go to rehab, and began to self-sabotage.

“I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down. I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life. Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel said, according to BroBible.

Manziel admitted he even bought a gun.

“Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

Manziel said that his gun malfunctioned.

“Still to this day, I don’t know what happened, but the gun just clicked on me. I couldn’t fix what I had done; with Colleen, with the NFL, with [Texas] A&M, everything. You know, at that point in time, I didn’t have much of a relationship with my family. The ride was over,” Manziel said.

Manziel got the assault charges dismissed and worked to improved his mental health. He signed to play in the CFL in 2018 and the AAF in 2019. He has since been involved in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Below is the teaser for the Johnny Football documentary.