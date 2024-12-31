Jon Gruden could return as NFL head coach in 2025?

Jon Gruden has been back in the public spotlight after he recently signed a deal with Barstool Sports, but there is reportedly a chance he could return to a much more familiar place in 2025.

Multiple NFL teams have been doing research on Gruden as a potential head coach candidate, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero on Tuesday named Gruden as a surprise name to watch in the current NFL head coach hiring cycle.

“Keep an eye on Jon Gruden. We have not seen Gruden on a full-time basis in the NFL since back in 2021 when he resigned after offensive emails were leaked to the media that he had sent while working as an analyst for ESPN. However, he has remained engaged,” Pelissero said. “We saw him on the sidelines with the Bucs’ owners earlier this fall. We saw him working with the Saints back in training camp last year. My understanding is if he had wanted the Saints offensive coordinator job last year, he could have had it.

“There are multiple teams that have been doing extensive homework on Jon Gruden — the situation, him as a coach, him as a person. I would not be surprised at all if in the coming weeks you see Jon Gruden’s name popping up interviewing for a head coaching job.”

You can hear more from Pelissero at the 4:55 mark:

From @gmfb: Breaking down some big names in the upcoming coaching carousel with @PSchrags — and one surprise name you may hear. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/t3dfHIiCu2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2024

Gruden stepped down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after some offensive emails that he sent between 2011 and 2018 were leaked. He has since sued the NFL, claiming people within the league intentionally leaked the emails to force him out of a job. That litigation is still ongoing.

The 61-year-old Gruden has already been entertaining fans with his football enthusiasm and unapologetic takes in his new role with Barstool.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 2018-2021, which was his second stint with the team. He was also the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2008 and won a Super Bowl in Tampa.

Gruden has a record of 117-112 in 14-plus seasons as an NFL head coach. He is 5-4 in the playoffs.