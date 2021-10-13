Look: Jon Gruden’s parking spot at Raiders’ facility is empty

Jon Gruden once had the No. 1 parking spot at the Las Vegas Raiders’ facility. He was the head coach of the team, the final decision maker on personnel, and leader of the franchise. And now not only is he gone, but he is quite likely done with the NFL forever after offensive personal emails he sent were leaked and became public on Monday.

Not seeing Gruden on the sidelines coaching the Raiders will let it sink in that Chucky is no longer with the team. But something else conveyed the absence and abruptness of Gruden’s resignation.

Gruden’s parking spot at the team’s facility was vacant on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Parking spot 1, where a blue Mercedes used to park, remains vacant. I guess Rich Bisaccia didn’t get the interim parking spot… yet pic.twitter.com/f18PEhblp1 — WillieGRamirez (@WillieGRamirez) October 13, 2021

The Raiders had a scheduled day off on Tuesday.

Gruden, 58, was in the fourth year of his second stint as head coach of the Raiders. He coached them for their final two seasons in Oakland and was in the middle of their second season in Las Vegas when he resigned.

Now it’s up to the Raiders to rally under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. They are 3-2 this season following the Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports