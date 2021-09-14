Jon Gruden has perfect quote about Raiders’ thrilling overtime win

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime on Monday night in one heck of a game. Jon Gruden had a great comment about it.

The game was tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, but Baltimore took a 24-17 lead on a touchdown with six minutes left. The Raiders answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 24 with 3:49 left.

The Ravens then took a 27-24 lead on a Justin Tucker field goal, leaving the Raiders with just 37 seconds. That was enough time for Las Vegas to tie the game at 27 on a Daniel Carlson 55-yard field goal to send it to overtime.

Not only was that finish in regulation awesome, but the extra period was thrilling as well.

The Raiders got the ball first, drove, and thought they won the game on a touchdown pass, but a review said Bryan Edwards’ knee was down before he scored.

IT WAS THIS CLOSE pic.twitter.com/wIV1zR5Uis — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 14, 2021

Not only did they have a win ripped away from them, but then on third-and-goal, they threw an interception off the defense’s helmet.

The Raiders ripped the ball right back on a strip sack by Carl Nassib on third down. Then a few plays later, Derek Carr threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Zay Jones.

In the end, the Raiders appropriately won their first game at Allegiant Stadium where fans were present.

Gruden summed up the roller coaster of emotions perfectly after the game:

"Felt like I died and woke up. And died. And woke up again. I was like a cat – I had multiple lives…we did a lot of good things to win that football game tonight." – #Raiders coach Jon Gruden. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 14, 2021

What a great way to cap a fun Week 1 in the NFL. The Raiders had several lives and prevailed.