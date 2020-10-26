Jon Gruden makes bold claim about Raiders’ handling of coronavirus

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of issues with COVID-19 this season, but coach Jon Gruden clearly thinks the team’s handling of the virus has been exemplary.

Members of the Raiders have received multiple fines for failing to follow the NFL’s safety protocols. Offensive lineman Trent Brown recently tested positive for the virus, and the team briefly had to isolate its entire offensive line as a result.

Gruden, however, was quick to point out that the Raiders are far from the only team to have a positive test. Then he made an even bolder claim about the team’s handling of the virus.

“As an organization, we are on the cutting edge of beating the virus,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

It’s not very clear what Gruden is basing this on. The Raiders don’t seem any closer to “beating” COVID-19 than any other organization. In fact, the league is reportedly looking into their handling of it. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Raiders’ handling of the situation.

Gruden was among the first coaches fined for not wearing a mask back in Week 1. Maybe he’s learned his lesson, but the Raiders definitely don’t look like they’re leading the league in handling the virus.