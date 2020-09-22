Jon Gruden, Sean Payton fined for not wearing masks

The NFL has added two more head coaches to its masks fine list for Week 2.

Jon Gruden and Sean Payton were both fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during “Monday Night Football.” Their respective teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, also received $250,000 fines.

The NFL has now fined five of the league’s 32 head coaches for masks. In total, that is $1,750,000 in fines this week.

The NFL is making it very clear that they want coaches to wear masks for coronavirus purposes. The league issued warnings last week and escalated to fines this week. The message from the league has been sent.