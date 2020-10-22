Report: NFL investigating whether Raiders followed safety protocols

The Las Vegas Raiders are the latest team to potentially run afoul of the NFL’s coronavirus safety protocols.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL and NFLPA are looking into how strictly the Raiders followed the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols. One primary focus is on offensive lineman Trent Brown, who tested positive for the virus this week. The league believes Brown had failed to consistently wear his tracking device, and spent time around teammates without wearing a mask.

The Raiders are currently having their entire offensive line, as well as safety Johnathan Abram, stay home and isolate due to potential contact with Brown.

It could be bad news for the Raiders if they’re found to have been lax on following or enforcing NFL protocols. The league has already fined several Raiders for failing to abide by the guidelines. Coach Jon Gruden had been hit with a fine before that, too.

It’s not clear if the Raiders as a whole could face punishment if a handful of players were careless about protocols. That said, this would be a third violation within the organization. That’s not a good look at all, and the NFL may decide to take a stricter approach if it can.