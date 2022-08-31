Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job

Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now.

Gruden was a featured guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday. During his appearance, Gruden was asked how serious he was about the Arkansas job in late 2012 when rumors said he was in the mix.

“I wouldn’t say they were real serious conversations,” Gruden said Tuesday.

Then the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach shared why he never wanted to coach college ball, but why his mind has now changed.

“I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the death penalty probation within six months,” Gruden said.

Gruden then joked that he’d love to have the Arkansas Razorbacks job now that Name, Image and Likeness rules allow players to be paid.

“But, now that you’re paying players — and I know a bank with $27 billion — I’d love to have the Arkansas job! I’ll tell you that!” Gruden cracked.

Arkansas went through a rough 10-year stretch after the infamous Bobby Petrino motorcycle incident. They bottomed out under Chad Morris, but the Hogs really seem to have hit a home run with Sam Pittman as head coach.

If Pittman weren’t doing so well at Arkansas, we wouldn’t put it past Gruden to try and land the gig. He did say during his appearance that he was hoping to get another shot at coaching. He also praised Pittman heavily and lauded the job the former offensive line coach has done.

For now, Gruden has mostly been laying low while suing the NFL for allegedly selectively releasing emails to force him out of his job with the Raiders.