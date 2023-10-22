Jonathan Allen vents frustration with Commanders after latest loss

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was unable to hide his frustration with the state of the team after they lost again on Sunday.

The Commanders suffered a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, dropping them to 3-4 on the season. For the Giants, it was just their second win of the season, and they managed it with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor under center.

After the game, Allen did not mince words, crediting the Giants but venting at the Commanders for years of failure.

Jonathan Allen is not happy after Commanders loss. "They whupped our ass, plain and simple." pic.twitter.com/7BaGsfkDWg — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 22, 2023

“They whupped our a–, plain and simple. Gotta be better,” Allen said. “I think it’s just a lack of focus on our part, a lack of attention to detail, not starting fast, and creating holes that are too big for us to overcome in the second half.”

Allen really laid into the organization when asked if the losses were getting frustrating.

“F— yes it does. I’m f—ing tired of this s–t,” Allen said. “I’m f—ing tired of this bulls–t. It’s been seven f—ing years of the same s–t. I’m tired of this s–t.”

As Allen alluded to, he is in his seventh year with Washington. He has only played in one playoff game, and has yet to win one. He can hardly be blamed for losing his cool at this point, especially since it looks like the Commanders are not going to achieve much of anything this year.

The frustration is not really new for Allen. He signed a four-year contract extension with Washington in 2021, so he may be in line for two more years of this.