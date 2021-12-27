Jonathan Allen throws punch at teammate Daron Payne on sidelines

The Washington Football Team had a bad first half against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and that boiled over into a fight between two teammates.

As the game came back from commercial following Dallas scoring a touchdown to go up 28-7, NBC showed a fight on the sidelines between Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Payne was seen talking to Allen, who was sitting next to him. Payne then stood up and even pointed a finger in Allen’s face.

The finger touching him seemed to cross a line for Allen, who stood up and threw a punch at Payne.

Washington is coming unglued. DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into it on the sideline after the Cowboys' fourth TD. Allen even swung at Payne. pic.twitter.com/aWJeHsgSy5 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021

Teammates had to step in and separate the two men following the punch thrown by Allen.

“That escalated way too much,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said. Collinsworth also noted he’s never seen something get that bad on the sidelines between teammates.

Not only are Allen and Payne teammates on the WFT, but they were also teammates in college at Alabama. They were first-round picks by the team in consecutive years. And amid a bad game, things boiled over and they got into it.

The 28-7 deficit was bad. But fighting on the sidelines was worse.