2-time Pro Bowl player given permission to seek trade

One of the top defensive tackles in the NFL appears to be looking for a fresh start next season.

The Washington Commanders have given veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday.

Allen is entering the final season of a 4-year, $72 million contract extension he signed with Washington in 2021. He is set to earn $15.5 million in 2025, but the salary is not guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have had trade discussions centered around Allen and want to “do right” by the 30-year-old. There is also a chance that Washington could cut Allen.

Allen has spent his entire seven-year career with the Commanders. The team drafted him with the 17th overall pick out of Alabama in 2017.

Allen made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. He also had a productive season in 2023 with 53 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 15 games. He missed significant time last year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in October.

Despite the injury, Allen returned late in the year and played in all three of Washington’s postseason games.

It remains to be seen how much trade interest Allen will draw, especially since he is on an expiring contract and will likely want a new deal. There probably will not be many teams willing to give up significant assets in addition to signing Allen to a new contract.

If the Commanders cannot find a suitor, they may simply decide to cut Allen in the coming weeks.