Jonathan Gannon drops apparent hint about head coaching jobs

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has come up frequently as a possible head coaching candidate in the last few weeks, but he might have just taken himself out of the running for the remaining open jobs.

Gannon was asked in an interview with FOX 29 whether Sunday’s NFC Championship win might have been his last game at home in Philadelphia due to head coaching interest. The defensive coordinator seemingly shrugged off the interest and suggested he would be back in 2023.

Jonathan Gannon to @BrelandFOX29 after the game. “Philly is keeping me. Good bad or indifferent I’m staying here.” pic.twitter.com/TCaK5bQIGy — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) January 29, 2023

“No, Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here,” Gannon said.

It is possible Gannon was just saying this in the aftermath of a big victory, or that he does not actually think he stands a chance at landing another job. Either way, he certainly sounds like he expects to be in the same role next season.

Gannon was most heavily linked to the Houston Texans’ opening, but it sounds like they are going in a different direction. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts still have openings and have been linked to Gannon, though not as strongly.