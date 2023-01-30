 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 29, 2023

Jonathan Gannon drops apparent hint about head coaching jobs

January 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Jonathan Gannon at a press conference

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has come up frequently as a possible head coaching candidate in the last few weeks, but he might have just taken himself out of the running for the remaining open jobs.

Gannon was asked in an interview with FOX 29 whether Sunday’s NFC Championship win might have been his last game at home in Philadelphia due to head coaching interest. The defensive coordinator seemingly shrugged off the interest and suggested he would be back in 2023.

“No, Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here,” Gannon said.

It is possible Gannon was just saying this in the aftermath of a big victory, or that he does not actually think he stands a chance at landing another job. Either way, he certainly sounds like he expects to be in the same role next season.

Gannon was most heavily linked to the Houston Texans’ opening, but it sounds like they are going in a different direction. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts still have openings and have been linked to Gannon, though not as strongly.

Article Tags

Jonathan GannonPhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus