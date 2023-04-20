Jonathan Taylor addresses big question about his contract

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the most underpaid players in the NFL, but the star running back is not going to demand a raise.

Taylor is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract. He will earn just $4.3 million in base salary, which is less than half of what the top running backs in the league make. Many players in his situation would hold out, but Taylor has already shown up to the early portion of voluntary offseason workouts.

On Wednesday, Taylor insisted he is not concerned about his contract.

“It (won’t) be a distraction to me,” Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. “I’m under contract here for four years, I put the pen to the paper, so that’s where I’m at right now. I have an obligation to them, and an obligation to me, but things will happen naturally.”

Taylor would not say if the Colts have approached him or his representatives to talk about an extension. He may not be in a rush given what the running back market looks like, as he just watched Miles Sanders sign a four-year, $25.4 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Some of the top-paid backs in the league are also in jeopardy of being released.

Taylor rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2020. He then led the NFL with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. The former Wisconsin star rushed for only 861 yards last season, but he missed six games due to injury.

The Colts will likely draft a quarterback to start for them next season, so they should be able to afford to pay Taylor. They may want to see if he can stay healthy in 2023 first.