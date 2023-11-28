Jonathan Taylor suffered significant injury in Week 12?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had his best game of the season on Sunday, but it may have come at a cost.

Taylor suffered a thumb injury during the Colts’ 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The injury will require further evaluation, but Rapoport notes that it has put Taylor’s “status in doubt going forward.”

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, fresh off a 91-yard, 2-TD performance in a win over the #Bucs, suffered an injured thumb that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward, sources say. More info coming, with all options considered. One to watch. pic.twitter.com/pvlP0PSmHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023

Taylor rushed for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries against the Bucs. He looked like the explosive back who led the NFL in rushing two years ago, which was great to see for a 6-5 Colts team that is squarely in the postseason hunt.

If Taylor has to miss time, that would be a huge blow to the Colts’ offense. They showed the former Wisconsin star how much they value him by signing Taylor to a massive contract extension earlier this season.

Taylor appeared in just 11 games last season due to an ankle injury that lingered into the offseason. That is clearly no longer a factor, but the thumb issue will be one to watch.