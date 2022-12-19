Extent of Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury revealed

Jonathan Taylor left Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings after he suffered an ankle injury, and we may not see the Indianapolis Colts star again this season.

Taylor has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. That is typically a multi-week injury, and there are only three games remaining in the regular season. Given that the 4-9-1 Colts are out of playoff contention, Rapoport says it is “considered highly unlikely” that Taylor will play again in 2022.

This is the second time Taylor has dealt with an ankle injury this season, which is probably another reason the Colts want to play it safe.

Taylor has rushed for 861 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He has averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Taylor, 23, led the NFL in rushing by a wide margin last season with 1,811 yards. He averaged a whopping 5.5 yards per carry and scored a league-leading 18 touchdowns.