Top WR prospect tells 1 team to draft him

One top receiving prospect in this year’s draft class already wants one team to draft him.

Jordan Addison spoke on Friday from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Addison spent his first two college seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC last season after Kenny Pickett left college for the NFL.

Addison was asked if he would want to reunite with Pickett in the NFL.

Jordan Addison on potentially reuniting with Kenny Pickett on the #Steelers: “If we reunite, that’d be good. That’d be real cool. Real easy transition… come get me.” pic.twitter.com/y2KNO5xXCL — Karl Ludwig (@LudwigKarl8) March 3, 2023

“If we reunite, that’d be good,” Addison said. “That’d be real cool. Real easy transition.”

Addison then told the Steelers, “come get me.”

Pickett not only played college ball at Pitt but he also was drafted by the Steelers in the NFL. So if Addison were to reunite with Pickett in the pros, that would mean getting picked by the Steelers, who have the No. 17 overall pick.

Addison was a monster at Pitt in 2021, teaming with Pickett to catch 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Last season at USC, Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.