Jordan Love getting closer to return in Week 4?

September 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jordan Love is getting closer to a return to the Green Bay Packers.

Love suffered a knee injury in his Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His initial injury timeline was 3-4 weeks, and there was even talk that he was getting close to playing last weekend.

On Wednesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport addressed how much closer Love is to playing. He says the Packers quarterback can put on a brace and be functional, and that Love wants to play.

The Packers are set to host the 3-0 Vikings on Sunday. Green Bay has won two games in a row with backup Malik Willis at quarterback, so that likely has taken some pressure off the need for Love to return.

Sunday will mark exactly three weeks since Love got hurt. He will be very close to being ready to play. The question is whether or not the Packers will want him to get a few extra days of recovery.

Love did practice on Wednesday.

Jordan Love
