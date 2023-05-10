Jordan Love talks about ‘hardest time’ as Aaron Rodgers’ backup

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will get his chance to start in his fourth NFL season, but he certainly had to wait his turn for it. By his own admission, there were some disheartening moments during that wait as well.

Love admitted Wednesday that it was disheartening to see Rodgers sign a contract extension prior to the 2022 season. The move left Love questioning his future, and the quarterback said it was the “hardest time” during his three seasons as Rodgers’ backup.

“When I got drafted here I knew right away exactly what situation I was being put in, who I was being behind,” Love said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “So I knew it was going to come with time that I was going to come in and learn and grow. But I’ll admit, I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year. It was kind of like, ‘OK, well, where do we go from here? What do I do?’ I sat back, thought to myself and came back with the approach like just go ball out.”

Love made clear he had no ill will toward Rodgers, and was grateful for the experience of working with and learning from the veteran.

At the time, Rodgers had signed a three-year extension with Green Bay, though he wound up playing just one more season with the Packers before being dealt to the New York Jets at his request. The Packers were happy to oblige, perhaps in part because Love seemed increasingly likely to want to move on if Rodgers did not.

Love clearly made the right move by keeping cool and working hard. It won over the Packers, and now he will get the chance he had been looking for.