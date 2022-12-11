 Skip to main content
Could Jordan Love eventually request trade from Packers?

December 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which shows you the type of player they believe he can be. But if Aaron Rodgers sticks around beyond this year, the Packers may not may not have an opportunity to see their investment play out.

Packers reporter Jason Wilde told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Homer & Tony” show this week that he recently spoke with Love about the former Utah State star’s situation. Wilde said he came away from the conversation confident that Love will request a trade if Rodgers is still with Green Bay next season.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan on Friday afternoon,” Wilde said, as transcribed by Spencer Nelson of ZoneCoverage.com. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason. He had asked for a trade prior to that and then worked things out with the team. That was probably a tease for Love, as it looked for a while like he was in line to become Green Bay’s starter this season.

There is no guarantee that Rodgers will play next year. He has battled numerous injuries, and the Packers don’t look all that close to contending for a championship.

Rodgers has already openly thought about retirement, so it would not be a surprise if he went that route. A gesture Rodgers made during last week’s win had some wondering if this will be his final season.

Love, 24, has plenty of time to earn a starting job in the NFL. That does not mean he is willing to wait Rodgers out.

