Jordan Love has completely won over 1 NFL legend

The jury remains out for many regarding whether Jordan Love is good enough to be the long-term quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but one former NFL star appears fully convinced.

Ex-Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin said on Monday’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that he has “seen enough” to believe that Love can handle the job going forward, and that the Packers do not need to pursue another quarterback.

.@michaelirvin88 is sold on Jordan Love: "Green Bay has their quarterback. I've seen enough." pic.twitter.com/FivNONaFAz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2023

“I’ve seen enough already to know. Right now, Green Bay has their quarterback,” Irvin said. “I’ve seen enough plays made in situations and throws he made in situations that said I know it now. Now what you’re worried about, what you should be doing, is just putting things around him. You have your future.”

The Packers have been far from perfect to start the season, but Love has shown flashes of talent and good leadership abilities as well. He has eight touchdown passes and three interceptions through four games, with 901 passing yards.

The Packers have had Love’s back amid controversial takes from some. Irvin, who spent the bulk of his career catching passes from Troy Aikman, would seem to be on their side.