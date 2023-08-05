Packers star blasts CBS Sports host over questionable Jordan Love take

One Green Bay Packers players is very unhappy with a CBS Sports host over a questionable take about quarterback Jordan Love.

CBS Sports’ Adam Schein argued that the Packers’ training camp has been a “debacle” on offense, citing the defense winning the bulk of their practices. Schein put the blame for this on Love.

"Jordan Love can't play football."@AdamSchein says it is a debacle in Green Bay 👀 pic.twitter.com/VDi9hbnGB2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 4, 2023

“Jordan Love can’t play football. Simple as that,” Schein said.

Schein’s comments made their way back to at least one Packers player. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell responded on Twitter by unloading on the host.

“Ain’t no way you just got on here with that baggy a– Steve Harvey suit and them thick a– dollar tree glasses and disrespected my QB by saying he can’t play football,” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “He only has one career start let him play at least half a season before you open your big dumb a– mouth.”

Love does have one career start, so it’s impossible to know how he will fare over an NFL season. His fellow players seem convinced by him, but we won’t know for sure until we see the Green Bay offense in action. Schein might look pretty silly if he’s wrong, though.