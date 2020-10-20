Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush wants Bills fans at games

The Buffalo Bills could have used the support of their home fans during Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Rachel Bush believes that.

Bush, who is the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer, sent a few tweets late in the game saying that having fans would make a big difference. She even hashtagged her post with a message to say let us in.

This is when fans would make such a difference !!! #letsusin !!!! — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 19, 2020

We’re missing fans, we’re missing players but we still need supportive energy! Let’s go buffalo !! — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) October 19, 2020

Alas, fans were not allowed to attend the game. The Bills lost 26-17 and struggled to put up points throughout most of the game.

Poyer had 10 tackles and is on his way to his third straight season with over 100 tackles for the Bills. He and Bush have been together since his time in Cleveland, back when LeBron was saying hi to Rachel.