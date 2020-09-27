Jordan Reed suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Giants

The banged-up San Francisco 49ers suffered another injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Tight end Jordan Reed’s ankle buckled while he was trying to catch a pass in the back of the end zone. Reed was in obvious pain after the play and grabbed at the ankle.

Here's the Jordan Reed injury.pic.twitter.com/wOdVNHhPI2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

Reed was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

The 49ers are already without George Kittle, so they can’t really afford this. Reed has a lengthy history of concussions, so the good news is that this isn’t a head injury, but it could still leave San Francisco very short-handed.

There’s an added element to this injury for the 49ers as well. Last week, the 49ers blamed the turf at MetLife Stadium for multiple injuries. That’s the same turf they’re playing on this week, and Reed’s injury is only likely to further incense them.