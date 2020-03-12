pixel 1
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Jordan Reed has free agent visit with Seahawks

March 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jordan Reed

The Seattle Seahawks are making efforts to improve their tight end depth.

Seattle already signed Greg Olsen earlier this offseason, and now they’re showing interest in Jordan Reed. The two sides reportedly were meeting on Thursday for a free agent visit, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reed is a risky player to add considering his history of concussions. He has suffered numerous concussions throughout his career and did not play last season after suffering a concussion in the preseason.

Reed was released by Washington earlier in the offseason. He caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Seattle’s deal with Olsen, who has dealt with foot injuries, was for one year at $5.5 million guaranteed.


