Jordan Ta’amu goes from XFL to signing with Chiefs

A second XFL quarterback has signed with an NFL team.

Jordan Ta’amu, who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL this season, agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent shared on Twitter Monday.

The XFL officially canceled its season, which made players available to sign with NFL teams. P.J. Walker, who played for the Houston Roughnecks, signed with the Carolina Panthers.

St. Louis went 3-2 in five games. Ta’amu passed for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ta’amu played quarterback at Ole Miss from 2017-2018. He was a junior college transfer and took over as the team’s starter after Shea Patterson got hurt in 2017 and then held on to the starting job, which led Patterson to transfer to Michigan. Ta’amu passed for 5,600 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his college career. He also rushed for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns.