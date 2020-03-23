PJ Walker signs with Panthers after XFL stint

P.J. Walker’s XFL stint was successful enough that he’s landed an NFL job as a result.

As first reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Walker has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers. The move will reunite him with coach Matt Rhule, who coached Walker at Temple.

Carolina’s Matt Rhule coached Walker at Temple. This past XFL season Walker shared with us that Rhule stayed in contact with him weekly and watched his games. #Panthers — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 23, 2020

Walker was one of the XFL’s standout players while playing quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks. He was so successful he attracted widespread NFL interest and has managed to play his way back into the NFL. It’s nice that, at least for one player, the XFL turned out to be a solid, worthwhile gamble.