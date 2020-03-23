pixel 1
header
Monday, March 23, 2020

PJ Walker signs with Panthers after XFL stint

March 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Carolina Panthers logo

P.J. Walker’s XFL stint was successful enough that he’s landed an NFL job as a result.

As first reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Walker has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers. The move will reunite him with coach Matt Rhule, who coached Walker at Temple.

Walker was one of the XFL’s standout players while playing quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks. He was so successful he attracted widespread NFL interest and has managed to play his way back into the NFL. It’s nice that, at least for one player, the XFL turned out to be a solid, worthwhile gamble.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus