Bucs S Jordan Whitehead injured in car crash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers issued a statement on Saturday after safety Jordan Whitehead was injured in a car crash.

“Jordan Whitehead was involved in an auto accident this morning on his way to our practice facility. Due to injuries sustained in the accident, he will not play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list,” the team announced.

The Bucs also signed Ryan Neal from their practice squad to take Whitehead’s place on the active roster.

According to Bucs reporter Rick Stroud, Whitehead is OK overall. However, the safety’s injuries were enough to lead to his placement on the Non-Football Injury list. Whitehead is also expected to miss the rest of the season, meaning he unlikely to be available for any playoff games if the Bucs qualify for the postseason.

In addition to Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jamel Dean are also set to miss the Bucs’ Week 18 game against New Orleans. The Bucs will clinch the NFC South with a win, or a Week 18 loss by the Falcons.