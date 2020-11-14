Josh Allen joins Bills fans in raising $500k in honor of late grandmother

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined in with fans to create a pretty awesome story this week.

Allen’s grandmother unexpectedly died at age 80 less than 24 hours before Allen played Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback then threw for 415 yards in one of his career-best games. That inspired Bills fans to begin making donations to the Oishei Children’s Hospital, a favored cause of Allen’s. The fans had raised over $35,000 as of Monday.

That tally only continued to rise through the week. By Friday afternoon, the hospital reported that they had raised $483,000 in donations on behalf of Allen’s grandmother, all from Bills fans simply taking the initiative.

That teed up Allen, who added $17,000 of his own to make it an even $5,000.

Unreal. Count me in for $17,000 to make it $500,000 https://t.co/8oyTGK29rY — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 14, 2020

Never doubt how passionate Bills Mafia can get. It made for a pretty awesome set of headlines this week.