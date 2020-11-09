Josh Allen ‘at a loss for words’ over Bills fans honoring late grandmother

Josh Allen had one of the best games of his career in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and the performance came less than 24 hours after his grandmother unexpectedly died at age 80. Allen still managed to pick his team up by tying a career high with 415 passing yards, and Buffalo Bills fans are trying their best to return the favor.

Allen is very involved with the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, so Bills fans — also known as “Bills Mafia” — have been making $17 donations to the hospital as a way to honor Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen. The 17, of course, represents Allen’s jersey number.

Donations had totaled nearly $35,000 as of midday on Monday. Allen took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

“At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you,” the quarterback tweeted.

This is nothing new for Bills Mafia, which is one of the most passionate fanbases in all of sports. Heck, they once flooded an opposing quarterback’s charity with donations after the QB helped Buffalo secure a playoff spot.

Sunday must have been a difficult day for Allen, but the win and the gesture from Bills fans likely made it a tiny bit easier.