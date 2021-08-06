Josh Allen, Bills agree to massive contract extension

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout season last year in which he established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills have rewarded their former first-round pick.

The Bills announced on Friday that they have agreed to a six-year contract extension with Allen. The new deal ties Allen to the franchise through the 2028 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the total contract is worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed.

Allen’s average annual salary of $43 million will make him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star makes $45 million per year. The total guarantee is an NFL record, as Mahomes got just over $141 million guaranteed.

Allen threw for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also ran for 421 yards and had eight scores on the ground.

