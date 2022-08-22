 Skip to main content
Josh Allen wants new nickname for Bills’ ‘Punt God’

August 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Josh Allen with a hat on

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have handed their punting job over to rookie Matt Araiza, also known as the “Punt God.” That viral nickname has become quite popular, but Josh Allen is not a huge fan of it.

Allen said Monday that he does not really want Araiza’s “Punt God” tag to stick. The quarterback proposed the nickname “Hold God” instead, because he does not want Araiza on the field to punt very often.

Pretty solid reasoning from Allen. If the Bills are punting, it means he and the offense didn’t do what they wanted to do, even if it gives Araiza the opportunity to uncork one of his crazy punts.

Regardless of what his nickname turns out to be, Araiza should prove hugely popular among Bills fans. They, like Allen, just won’t want to see him punting too often.

