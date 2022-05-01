New Buffalo draft pick already endearing himself to Bills Mafia

Matt Araiza clearly knows how to win over a crowd right from the jump.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Araiza, a punter from San Diego State, in the sixth round on Saturday with the No. 180 overall pick. Araiza wasted absolutely no time endearing himself to the team’s fanbase, known collectively as “Bills Mafia.” The 21-year-old immediately called for someone to get him a table.

SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!! https://t.co/mIr2tYt8LT — Matt (@matt_araiza) April 30, 2022

That sounds that you just heard was the Bills faithful chanting, “One of us! One of us!”

Bills Mafia is perhaps most well-known for their raucous tailgating antics, including jumping through folding tables in the parking lot, of course.

Dreams of furniture destruction aside, there are plenty of other reasons to root for Araiza, who is nicknamed “Punt God.” Araiza earned the Ray Guy Award for most outstanding punter in college football last season and has gone viral before for a number of roaring kicks.

Here’s the Punt God SENDING a 90+ yard boot in college. (: @AztecFB) pic.twitter.com/wCy6uF1CBV — theScore (@theScore) April 30, 2022

Now all Araiza needs to do is actually film himself jumping through a table like this now-teammate of his once did.