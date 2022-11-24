Is 1 factor key to Josh Allen’s recent struggles?

Questions have arisen regarding a recent downturn in performance for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and some around the league apparently think one factor is having an impact.

Allen has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four weeks, and some around the league believe that the absence of former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a factor, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. Daboll left to become head coach of the New York Giants in the offseason, and some evaluators believe his ability to rein Allen in and prevent him from falling into bad habits is sorely missed right now.

“I think he misses Daboll,” one anonymous evaluator said. “I definitely think that’s part of it. Look at what he’s done with [Daniel] Jones, cutting down on the bad throws and easy picks. He has knack for that.”

It should certainly be noted that Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury and that could be having some sort of impact. If Allen’s problems have more to do with decision-making, though, the Daboll theory is a sound one. That puts the onus on first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to stop the slide.