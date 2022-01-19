Josh Allen has interesting take on Chiefs

Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday, and the matchup looks to be a particularly meaningful one for him.

Allen spoke about the Chiefs on Wednesday, and the Buffalo quarterback cited the organization as the one he and the Bills are trying to emulate.

“They’re what we aspire to be.” – Josh Allen when asked about the #Bills rivalry with the #Chiefs. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 19, 2022

Obviously, on the surface, everyone is trying to be like the Chiefs. They have made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and won one of them. That is a level of success that everyone aspires to. However, it runs even deeper for the Bills, who in some ways have constructed their offense very similarly. Allen wants to be a major dual-threat quarterback in the same way as Patrick Mahomes, and Stefon Diggs is a big play threat in the same way as Tyreek Hill is.

The Bills actually outplayed the Chiefs earlier in the season, with Allen showing his full capability in that one. The matchup may bring out the best in him, though the Chiefs know what it takes to win games like these in the postseason.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports