Josh Allen fined by NFL for weakest reason

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was punished by the NFL for a playful gesture he made Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills were facing 1st-and-goal with 6:07 left in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Allen fooled Bengals safety Nick Scott with a fake pass and scrambled from the Bengals’ 2-yard line into the end zone for a touchdown. The 2-time Pro Bowler also pointed at Scott as he ran in for the score.

Allen was penalized for taunting during the play. The NFL followed up Saturday by fining him $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL fined #Bills QB Josh Allen $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct — pointing at a defender on his touchdown run last week against the #Bengals. Allen was also flagged, and now gets a fine on top of it. pic.twitter.com/6UjhjKcUlN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2023

Bills fans were left completely stunned after the flag was thrown during the game.

The Bills were penalized for 15 yards for Allen’s taunt, which helped give the Bengals better field position on the ensuing drive.

Cincinnati was able to score a touchdown to give them a 14-7 lead. The Bills ended up losing 24-18 against the Bengals.

Buffalo has lost 3 of their last 5 games. They have yet to win back-to-back games since Week 4.

The Bills have since held a team meeting to try to resolve their on-field issues. They face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.