Josh Allen had funny gaffe during team meetings on Zoom

Josh Allen is experiencing the same growing pains with technology that many of us are experiencing as well.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback shared with reporters on Thursday that he made a funny blunder during team meetings on Zoom this week. Allen said he was supposed to be calling plays and working on cadence but accidentally left his microphone on mute, per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network. The 24-year-old finally realized his error when somebody else in the meeting asked if he was still there. Allen also said that the net loss was 20 minutes that the team would have to make up another time.

Zoom, the popular video-conferencing tool, has become the go-to platform for workplace meetings, both in professional sports and otherwise. It is not without its hiccups though, as many have learned these last several months.

Still, Zoom has led to some hilarious moments with other NFL teams too, so it is well worth taking the bad along with the good.