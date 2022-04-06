Josh Allen had great response to Stefon Diggs’ new contract

Stefon Diggs signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, and no one was more excited about that than Josh Allen. The star quarterback had a very simple way of showing it.

Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with the Bills. He had two years remaining on his previous deal, so the new contract ties him to Buffalo for six more seasons. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news, and Allen had a one-word response to the report on Twitter.

Yes. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 6, 2022

The Bills acquired Diggs prior to the 2020 season, and the move helped Allen take his game to the next level. Diggs has an absurd 230 catches over the past two years. He and Allen are a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Allen got his big contract from the Bills last offseason, and Diggs was the one with the great reaction to that news. You can understand why the duo is excited to keep the partnership going.

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports