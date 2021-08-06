Stefon Diggs had awesome reaction to Josh Allen’s contract extension

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and you can probably guess how Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt about the news.

Shortly after the Bills announced that they have agreed to a six-year extension with Allen, Diggs shared the famous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” meme on Twitter.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings last year, and he ended up being a perfect fit for their offense. He led the NFL with 1,535 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns. Allen and Diggs are expected to be one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL again this season, so you can understand why Diggs was happy for his teammate.

Diggs and Allen gave us a glimpse into their great relationship with a hilarious postgame interview (video here) late last season.

Allen’s six-year deal is worth $258 million, which makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.