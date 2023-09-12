Josh Allen has harsh quote about himself after loss to Jets

Josh Allen cost the Buffalo Bills a win with his four turnovers against the New York Jets on Monday night, and the star quarterback made no excuses for his erratic play.

Allen completed 29 of 41 passes for 236 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions in Buffalo’s 22-16 overtime loss. Buffalo got the ball first in OT and went three-and-out, which set the stage for undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard walk-off punt return touchdown.

Allen took responsibility for the loss in his postgame press conference. He said he was frustrated with himself for having yet another poor showing at MetLife Stadium.

"Same shit, same place, different day… I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight. This feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it's the same. I do."- Josh Allen after the Bills' MNF loss to the Jets pic.twitter.com/YRzHSQnbuo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

"Tying to force the ball," Allen said before letting out a sigh of frustration.

Allen was referring to the Bills’ 20-17 loss at New York in Week 9 last season. The Pro Bowler threw two interceptions in that game and fumbled twice, though he did not lose either fumble.

The Jets may have gotten away with a penalty on their winning play, but you can understand why Allen feels he let the team down. He knows he needs to do a better job of protecting the football. It also hurts that the Bills lost to their division rival on a night where Aaron Rodgers got hurt after playing just four snaps. Allen’s poor play kept the Jets in the game.