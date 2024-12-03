Josh Allen had awesome mic’d up moment after his self-touchdown play

Fans were in disbelief that Josh Allen indirectly threw a touchdown pass to himself in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Even the Buffalo Bills quarterback himself could not believe it.

The Bills led the Niners 21-3 and were facing 1st-and-goal midway through the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen tried to hit Amari Cooper on a slant route but ended up throwing behind the wide receiver.

Cooper immediately got stonewalled by a trio of defenders. But before they could take him to the ground, Cooper shoveled the football back to Allen for one of the wildest touchdowns of the season.

Allen was officially credited with both a passing and receiving touchdown. The surreal scoring of the play stunned even Allen himself. The video of him finding out about how the play was scored was nearly as golden as the play itself.

On Monday, NFL Films posted a video on X showing Allen on the sideline discussing the play with his Bills teammates. When a staffer informed Allen about how the play was scored, the Bills star looked as stunned as the rest of us.

“I’m not going to ask any questions. I love football!” said Allen.

"Absolutely I wanted it."@JoshAllenQB's reaction to getting credit for 2 touchdowns on the same play 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4IAi8i3C9 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 2, 2024

Allen finished 13/17 with 2 passing touchdowns in the 35-10 Bills win. He also recorded the second receiving touchdown of his career despite not even being listed with an official target.