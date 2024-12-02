Josh Allen scores ridiculous touchdown off his own pass

Josh Allen on Sunday pulled off a spectacular feat fans likely won’t see again anytime soon.

The Buffalo Bills were facing 1st-and-goal against the San Francisco 49ers midway through the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen threw a little behind wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was running a slant route from the left side.

The offline pass gave 49ers defenders enough time to swallow up Cooper. But before they could take him down, Cooper pitched the ball back to Allen for one of the most unique touchdowns of the season.

The play still counted as a passing touchdown for Allen. While he did not get credit for making a catch, Allen officially recorded a receiving touchdown off his own pass.

It was quite the night for Allen, who had notched the 245th touchdown of his career just before halftime. The milestone pushed Allen ahead of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly for the most in Bills franchise history.

Given that Allen is still just 28, the Wyoming alum will likely build a massive gap between him and Kelly in the years to come.

It’s been quite an eventful couple of weeks for Allen, who also recently scored a huge personal win off the field.