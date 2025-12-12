Josh Allen announces major news with wife Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is about to become a father for the first time.

The Buffalo Bills star quarterback Allen announced in a joint post with his actress wife Hailee Steinfeld that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared video clips from a maternity shoot that they recently did.

Take a look.

Allen and Steinfeld, both 29 years old, were first spotted going on dates together back in 2023. They ended up becoming engaged in Nov. 2024 and finally tied the knot in late May of this year.

Some stunning photos also later emerged of the Allen-Steinfeld wedding, a private ceremony that took place at a resort in California. Now some seven months after their wedding, the couple has announced the exciting news that Steinfeld is pregnant.

A former child actress, Steinfeld has featured in multiple high-profile films over the years, most recently earning critical acclaim thanks to her role in the 2025 movie “Sinners.” Meanwhile, Allen was the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player as well as a three-time career Pro Bowl honoree. He has led the Bills to a 9-4 record this year, posting 3,083 passing yards and 34 total touchdowns (22 passing and 12 rushing).