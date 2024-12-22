Report: Josh Allen has played through significant injury in 2024

Josh Allen has reportedly played through a significant injury for much of his MVP-caliber season with the Buffalo Bills.

Allen suffered a hand injury on a touchdown run during Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was listed on the injury report with the issue through Week 12, but the severity was unknown.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Allen had a fractured left hand. The quarterback has been fully healthy for a few weeks now, but he played through the broken hand for more than half of the season.

While the fracture was to Allen’s non-throwing hand, it would be difficult to imagine an injury that significant having no impact on him whatsoever.

Allen has 3,395 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions heading into the Bills’ Week 16 game against the New England Patriots. He has rushed for 484 yards and an additional 11 scores. Allen has thrown 10 or more interceptions in five of his six full NFL seasons and had a career-worst 18 last year. His ball security has greatly improved this year, and both he and the Bills are reaping the rewards.

Allen has even found new ways to score touchdowns this year.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Allen is the overwhelming gambling favorite to win his first NFL MVP award. The broken hand may boost his resume even further for some voters.