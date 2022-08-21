Josh Allen wrote funny message to Russell Wilson in jersey swap

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been paying attention to the viral video Russell Wilson was involved in recently, and couldn’t help but have some fun with it in a recent jersey swap.

Allen and Wilson met after Saturday’s preseason game between the Bills and Denver Broncos and did a traditional postgame jersey swap. Eagle-eyed observers could not help but note that Allen had included the message “#LetsRide” on the jersey he was handing over to Wilson.

Josh Allen dropped a 'Lets Ride' on his jersey swap with Russell Wilson 😂 📸: @NFL pic.twitter.com/Lx0LyM4AsS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 20, 2022

For the uninitiated, the meme started in June, when the Broncos posted a behind-the-scenes video of Wilson repeating the phrase while filming promos. That video became something of a running joke due to the various tones and inflections Wilson tried out while taping the video.

Allen appears to be up on the jokes and memes that circulate on Twitter about other NFL players. In this instance, it allowed him to have a little bit of fun with one of his peers.