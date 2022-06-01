Josh Allen hilariously trolls Tom Brady during ‘The Match’

TNT’s “The Match” has become a hit in part because of the playful trash talk that competitors engage in during the golf exhibitions. Josh Allen provided another funny example of that on Wednesday.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes paired up to face Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in the latest exhibition match, which was billed as two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL against two legendary veterans. Allen had his own way of taunting Brady ahead of the contest — he had a custom golf ball that had Brady’s infamous shirtless NFL Combine picture printed on it, and he planned to use it in play.

Josh Allen just said he’s going to use a golf ball with Tom Brady’s shirtless NFL draft photo in The Match that’s about to start in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/uILORDwhgm — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 1, 2022

Brady gets trolled with that picture a lot, much to his chagrin. In fact, the legendary quarterback has jokingly tried to get the picture deleted from the internet. Unfortunately for him, it has been immortalized in too many places for that to ever happen.

Brady is a veteran of “The Match” and has come armed with plenty of his own trash talk. Allen might want to tread lightly here.