Josh Allen takes shot at NFC East over horrible year

The NFC East could potentially be the worst division in NFL history this season, and players around the league are clearly taking note.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Josh Allen spoke about the potential of the Buffalo Bills making the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1990s. He acknowledged that they’re in a good spot at 8-3 before taking a funny swipe at the NFC East.

"Why not us? But again we're sitting at 8-3 & 8 wins doesn't win you the division unless you're in the NFC east…" @JoshAllenQB on the #Bills leading the #AFCEast #BillsMafia #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cLxpFihYzo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 4, 2020

“Why not us?” Allen said. “But, again, we’re sitting at 8-3 and eight wins doesn’t win you the division unless you’re in the NFC East, so…”

Allen certainly has a point. In fact, there’s a very good chance the NFC East winner will have less than eight wins this season. The New York Giants and Washington Football Team are tied for the division lead with records of 4-7 heading into Week 13.

One coach who knows plenty about making the playoffs with a lousy record recently offered some advice for NFC East teams. While Allen would probably prefer to be playing against NFC East-level competition right now, he can only control how he and his team play. He’s doing a great job of that so far.