Josh Allen goes viral for vicious stiffarm

Josh Allen began the 2022 NFL season like he was making a run at this year’s NFL MVP award.

Allen was his typical dual-threat self early in the Buffalo Bills’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The Bills quarterback threw for two touchdowns through the first three quarters. He also rushed for 33 yards and showed off the physical aspect of his game.

Allen’s Bills had a 3rd-and-7 early in the third quarter. The Bills QB pulled the ball down and ran to his left to try for the first down. He encountered Nick Scott just as he was approaching the first down marker and stiffarmed the Rams safety. Take a look:

People loved the Allen stiffarm:

Josh Allen sheesh pic.twitter.com/fdFmdvETtP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen with a mean stiff arm 😡 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen stiffarm on Nick Scott pic.twitter.com/eZfGsSXNba — PantherPundit (@pantherpundit) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen! Stop that man had a family #thursdaynightfootball #stiffarm — Blake Sandry (@SandryBlake) September 9, 2022

Josh Allen looking like the Derrick Henry of QBs out there 😂😂🔥🔥#stiffarm #NFLKickoff — Cort Blackwell (@CortBlackwell) September 9, 2022

That is one physical, tough dude.

It’s no surprise that Allen has 2,325 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns during his NFL career. He’s even willing to get physical with his own teammates.