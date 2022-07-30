Josh Allen sparks heated practice scuffle with teammates

Scuffles are a fact of life during NFL training camp, even among teammates. Still, the one that took place in Buffalo Bills camp Saturday was fairly intense and notable.

Quarterback Josh Allen was working on two-point conversions with the offense Saturday, but was bumped by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips despite wearing the red no-contact jersey. Allen was clearly upset with this and shoved Phillips, starting a confrontation.

The incident itself looked pretty innocuous, but there may have been some buildup. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Bills defensive linemen were “buzzing around” quarterbacks throughout practice. Thad Brown of WROC in Rochester added that Allen had also dealt with defensive lineman Ed Oliver falling at his knees during Friday’s practice.

The Bills signed Allen to a monster contract extension roughly a year ago, and he is a legitimate MVP candidate entering the 2022 season. The last thing the organization wants is for him to wind up in a position where he might get hurt.